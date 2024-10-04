Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:11PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…300.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park

Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* IMPACTS: Low relative humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures,

and very gusty westerly wind could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Occasional gusts

50 to 60 mph along the crest and east slopes of fire zone 286.

* HUMIDITY: 9 to 13 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Lower elevation high temperatures in the mid 70s to

lower 80s Friday, and the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday.

Mountain high temperatures in the 60s Friday, and the 50s

Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.