Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:11PM MDT until October 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….279.

In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low relative humidity, unseasonably warm temperatures,

and very gusty westerly wind could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Occasional gusts

50 to 60 mph in fire zones 288 and 289.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 8 percent Friday, 13 to 18 percent Saturday.

* TEMPERATURES: Lower elevation high temperatures in the mid 70s to

lower 80s Friday, and the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday.

Mountain high temperatures in the 60s Friday, and the 50s

Saturday.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.