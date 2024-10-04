Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:16AM MDT until October 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
* WIND: Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.