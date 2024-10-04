Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:16AM MDT until October 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 7:44 AM
Published 1:16 AM

* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…416.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Unseasonably Warm Temperatures…and
Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content