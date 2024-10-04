Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:43PM MDT until October 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

today at 8:20 PM
* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 402 Eastern
Payette National Forest, 403 Northern Boise National Forest,
421 Southern Boise National Forest/Western Sawtooth National
Forest, 423 Owyhee Mountains, 424 Western Twin Falls BLM and
426 Southern Highlands.

* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting
to the northwest with a cold frontal passage this afternoon and
evening.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent, except as low as 12
percent zone 424.

* Temperatures…Up to 83, except up to 90 zone 424.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.

National Weather Service

