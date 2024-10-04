Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 1:43PM MDT until October 4 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Boise ID

* Affected Area…In Idaho, Fire Weather Zones 402 Eastern

Payette National Forest, 403 Northern Boise National Forest,

421 Southern Boise National Forest/Western Sawtooth National

Forest, 423 Owyhee Mountains, 424 Western Twin Falls BLM and

426 Southern Highlands.

* Timing…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting

to the northwest with a cold frontal passage this afternoon and

evening.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent, except as low as 12

percent zone 424.

* Temperatures…Up to 83, except up to 90 zone 424.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will occur shortly.