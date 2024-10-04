Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued October 4 at 8:45PM MDT until October 5 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

October 5, 2024 4:08 AM
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could
lead to rapid growth of new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

