Wind Advisory issued October 4 at 1:57PM MDT until October 5 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lost River Valley and Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.