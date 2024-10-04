Wind Advisory issued October 4 at 7:40PM MDT until October 5 at 3:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lost River Valley and Arco/Mud Lake Desert.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.