Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 12:02PM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…300.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….414.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park
Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 12 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now. A combination of strong winds…low relative
humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire
behavior.