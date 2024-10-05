Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 12:02PM MDT until October 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* HUMIDITY: As low as 13 percent. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities and Strong Gusty Winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona. In Southwest WY…Sweetwater. In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.

* AFFECTED AREA: In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289. In Southwest WY Fire Zone….279. In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…416.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.