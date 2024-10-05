Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 12:55AM MDT until October 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Winds will
continue to decrease through the morning
* HUMIDITY: 15 to 20 percent.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.