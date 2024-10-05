Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 12:55AM MDT until October 5 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Northwest WY…Fire Weather Zone 140.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Northwest WY…Yellowstone National Park.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…and Strong Gusty Winds could cause

erratic fire behavior.

* WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Winds will

continue to decrease through the morning

* HUMIDITY: 15 to 20 percent.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.