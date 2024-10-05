Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 12:55AM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…300.
In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.
In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.
In West Central WY Fire Zone….414.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park
Washakie.
In Southwest WY…Uinta.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Wind Shift
with a Cold Frontal passage overnight could cause erratic fire
behavior.
* COLD FRONT: Will move through areas east of the Continental
Divide overnight, with winds shifting from westerly to northerly
with the frontal passage.
* WIND: Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Westerly
winds gusting up to 50 to 60 mph are expected along higher
elevations. Winds will decrease through the day.
* HUMIDITY: 12 to 16 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Lower elevation high temperatures in the upper 60s
to lower 70s. Mountain high temperatures in the 50s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.