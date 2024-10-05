Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 12:55AM MDT until October 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* AFFECTED AREA:

In Central WY Fire Zones…280…283…285…300.

In North Central WY Fire Zones…275…276…281…282…287.

In Northwest WY Fire Zones…286…415.

In Southwest WY Fire Zone….277.

In West Central WY Fire Zone….414.

* COUNTIES AFFECTED:

In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.

In North Central WY…Big Horn…Hot Springs…Johnson…Park

Washakie.

In Southwest WY…Uinta.

In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette…Teton.

* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…Strong Gusty Winds…and Wind Shift

with a Cold Frontal passage overnight could cause erratic fire

behavior.

* COLD FRONT: Will move through areas east of the Continental

Divide overnight, with winds shifting from westerly to northerly

with the frontal passage.

* WIND: Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Westerly

winds gusting up to 50 to 60 mph are expected along higher

elevations. Winds will decrease through the day.

* HUMIDITY: 12 to 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES: Lower elevation high temperatures in the upper 60s

to lower 70s. Mountain high temperatures in the 50s.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.