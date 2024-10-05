Red Flag Warning issued October 5 at 12:55AM MDT until October 5 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* AFFECTED AREA:
In Central WY Fire Zones…288…289.
In Southwest WY Fire Zone….279.
In West Central WY Fire Zones…278…416.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central WY…Fremont…Natrona.
In Southwest WY…Sweetwater.
In West Central WY…Lincoln…Sublette.
* IMPACTS: Low Humidities…and Strong Gusty Winds could cause
erratic fire behavior.
* WIND: West 20 to 30 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Across zone 288,
winds could gust 50 to 60 mph at times, especially before 1200.
Winds will decrease through the day.
* HUMIDITY: 13 to 18 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: Lower elevation high temperatures in the upper 60s
to lower 70s. Mountain high temperatures in the 50s.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.