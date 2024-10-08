Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued October 8 at 2:07PM MDT until October 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Published 2:07 PM

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 18 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Isolated
gusts could range 30 to 40 mph along the highest peaks.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could
lead to rapid growth of new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.

National Weather Service

