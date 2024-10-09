Red Flag Warning issued October 9 at 2:00AM MDT until October 9 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River
Mountains/Salmon NF and Fire Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated winds and low relative humidities could
lead to rapid growth of new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.