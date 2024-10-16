Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 1:58AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 1:58 AM

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow late Thursday night/early Friday
morning. Snow remaining possible through the day Friday. Any
snow will remain confined to grassy areas. Up to 2 inches of
accumulation is possible, with most of this occurring Friday
morning.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of western and central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Early Friday morning into Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Hard Freeze will occur for areas east of
the Continental Divide Friday night, as precipitation ends
through the night.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content