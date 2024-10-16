Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 1:58AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain changing to snow late Thursday night/early Friday
morning. Snow remaining possible through the day Friday. Any
snow will remain confined to grassy areas. Up to 2 inches of
accumulation is possible, with most of this occurring Friday
morning.
* WHERE…Lower elevations of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN…Early Friday morning into Friday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Hard Freeze will occur for areas east of
the Continental Divide Friday night, as precipitation ends
through the night.