Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 1:58AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow late Thursday night/early Friday

morning. Snow remaining possible through the day Friday. Any

snow will remain confined to grassy areas. Up to 2 inches of

accumulation is possible, with most of this occurring Friday

morning.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of western and central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Early Friday morning into Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Hard Freeze will occur for areas east of

the Continental Divide Friday night, as precipitation ends

through the night.