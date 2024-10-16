Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 1:58AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected.
Locally higher amounts of 8 to 10 inches possible in the Tetons.
* WHERE…The Absaroka and Teton Mountains, the Salt and Wyoming
Ranges and Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Light snow will be possible late tonight/early Thursday
morning. The heavier snow will occur Thursday night into Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult over mountains
passes. Hunters and others planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for adverse winter weather conditions.