Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 2:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Published 2:48 PM

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow late Thursday night/early Friday
morning. Snow remaining possible through the day Friday. Any
snow will remain mostly confined to grassy areas. Up to 2 inches
of accumulation is possible, with isolated areas possibly
seeing slightly higher amounts. Most of the snowfall is expected
to occur during the morning and early afternoon Friday.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of western and central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Early Friday morning into Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Hard Freeze will occur for areas east of
the Continental Divide Friday night, as precipitation ends
through the night.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content