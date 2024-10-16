Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 2:48PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow late Thursday night/early Friday

morning. Snow remaining possible through the day Friday. Any

snow will remain mostly confined to grassy areas. Up to 2 inches

of accumulation is possible, with isolated areas possibly

seeing slightly higher amounts. Most of the snowfall is expected

to occur during the morning and early afternoon Friday.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of western and central Wyoming.

* WHEN…Early Friday morning into Friday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Hard Freeze will occur for areas east of

the Continental Divide Friday night, as precipitation ends

through the night.