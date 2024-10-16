Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 7:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain is expected to change over to light snow late
Thursday night or early Friday morning. The snow may continue
through the day Friday, but the best chance is during the
morning. Snow accumulations will be mostly confined to grassy
areas. Up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible. Isolated
areas above 5,500 feet could possibly see slightly higher
amounts. The wind will be out of the north at 15 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Lower elevations east of the Continental Divide and
across southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN…Early Friday morning until sunset Friday. Most of the
snowfall is expected to occur during the morning and early
afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Hard Freeze will occur Friday night with
lows falling into the lower to mid 20s by sunrise Saturday.