Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 7:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain is expected to change over to light snow late

Thursday night or early Friday morning. The snow may continue

through the day Friday, but the best chance is during the

morning. Snow accumulations will be mostly confined to grassy

areas. Up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible. Isolated

areas above 5,500 feet could possibly see slightly higher

amounts. The wind will be out of the north at 15 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Lower elevations east of the Continental Divide and

across southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…Early Friday morning until sunset Friday. Most of the

snowfall is expected to occur during the morning and early

afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A Hard Freeze will occur Friday night with

lows falling into the lower to mid 20s by sunrise Saturday.