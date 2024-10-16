Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued October 16 at 7:41PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Published 7:41 PM

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected. Locally
higher amounts of 6 to 10 inches possible in the Tetons and in
elevations above 10,000 feet. Accumulations over the lower
elevations of northern Yellowstone will total 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…The Absaroka and Teton Mountains, the Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges, and Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Light snow will be possible beginning early Thursday
morning, continuing intermittently through Friday morning. The
heaviest snow falls Thursday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult over mountain
passes. Hunters and others planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for adverse winter weather conditions.

National Weather Service

