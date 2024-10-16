Winter Weather Advisory issued October 16 at 9:05AM MDT until October 17 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Likelihood of minor to

moderate impacts from around 1 to 2 inches of snow is 90 percent,

and 3 to 5 inches of snow is 50 percent.

* WHERE…Williams Creek Summit, Lemhi Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to

Lone Pine, Bannock Pass, Gilmore Summit, and Highway 93 Lost Trail

Pass.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 11 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to

normal activities. Slushy traveling conditions on high mountain

roads. Use extra caution while driving.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.