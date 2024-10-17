Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Rain changing to snow expected. Total snow accumulations

up to 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below 6000 feet and 3 to 9

inches in the mountains above 6000 feet. Locally higher totals

possible above 8000 to 9000 feet.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain, Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,

Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear River Range, and Blackfoot

Mountains.

* WHEN…Tonight through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Some impacts expected. Roads may be slick in spots due

to snow and visibilities may be reduced at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While confidence is high on mountain snow

amounts, increased uncertainty surrounds exactly how much valley

snow we end up with, especially with marginal air and ground

surface temperatures. Given this uncertainty, locally higher or

lower snow totals will be possible.

Stay alert for changing road and weather conditions. For winter

road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department, visit:

511.idaho.gov or dial 511.