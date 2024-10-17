Special Weather Statement issued October 17 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Rain changing to snow expected. Total snow accumulations
up to 1 to 3 inches in the valleys below 6000 feet and 3 to 9
inches in the mountains above 6000 feet. Locally higher totals
possible above 8000 to 9000 feet.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain, Southern Hills/Albion
Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear River Range, and Blackfoot
Mountains.
* WHEN…Tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Some impacts expected. Roads may be slick in spots due
to snow and visibilities may be reduced at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While confidence is high on mountain snow
amounts, increased uncertainty surrounds exactly how much valley
snow we end up with, especially with marginal air and ground
surface temperatures. Given this uncertainty, locally higher or
lower snow totals will be possible.
Stay alert for changing road and weather conditions. For winter
road conditions from the Idaho Transportation Department, visit:
511.idaho.gov or dial 511.