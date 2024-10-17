Winter Weather Advisory issued October 17 at 10:57AM MDT until October 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet. Likelihood of developing or ongoing
minor to moderate impacts from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 100
percent, and 3 to 6 inches of snow is 50 percent.
* WHERE…Lemhi Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville,
Bannock Pass, and Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…For MINOR impacts from snow, expect a few inconveniences
to normal activities. Use caution while driving. For MODERATE
impacts from snow, expect disruptions to normal activities.
Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra caution while driving.
Closures and disruptions to infrastructure may occur. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute,
especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.