Wind Advisory issued October 23 at 12:30PM MDT until October 24 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

The strongest winds will be associated with the cold front, and

areas north of the Utah border.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Lower Snake

River Plain, Raft River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.