Winter Weather Advisory issued October 28 at 1:40AM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches. Amounts up to 10 inches for the highest elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Travel impacts to

mountain passes expected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .