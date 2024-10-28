Winter Weather Advisory issued October 28 at 2:01PM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5

inches. Locally higher amounts to around 6 inches for the highest

elevations.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .