Winter Weather Advisory issued October 28 at 2:01PM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and

Green River, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin

Foothills.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .