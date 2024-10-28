Winter Weather Advisory issued October 28 at 2:01PM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches. Amounts up to 10 inches for the highest elevations.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Travel impacts to
mountain passes expected.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .