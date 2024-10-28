Winter Weather Advisory issued October 28 at 9:39PM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph across Sweetwater County.
* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and
Green River, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin
Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.