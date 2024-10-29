Winter Weather Advisory issued October 29 at 1:44PM MDT until October 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Backcountry travel is

not advised.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.