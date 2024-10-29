Winter Weather Advisory issued October 29 at 1:44PM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and

6 inches. Lesser amounts of 2 to 3 inches near Pinedale and

Bondurant. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph across Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…Green River Basin and Sweetwater County.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is

possible this afternoon due to snow banding, which could bring

locally higher snow totals.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.