Winter Weather Advisory issued October 29 at 2:05AM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6

inches. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph across Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…East Sweetwater County, Flaming Gorge, Rock Springs and

Green River, Upper Green River Basin, and Upper Green River Basin

Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is

possible Tuesday afternoon, which could bring locally higher snow

totals up to 9 inches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.