Winter Weather Advisory issued October 29 at 2:05AM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8
inches, with local amounts up to 10 inches for the highest
elevations.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Salt River
Passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.