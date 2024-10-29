Winter Weather Advisory issued October 29 at 6:28PM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and
6 inches. Lesser amounts of 2 to 3 inches near Pinedale and
Bondurant. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph across Sweetwater County.
* WHERE…Green River Basin and Sweetwater County.
* WHEN…Until 7 AM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall is
possible this afternoon due to snow banding, which could bring
locally higher snow totals.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.