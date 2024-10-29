Winter Weather Advisory issued October 29 at 6:28PM MDT until October 30 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

Locally higher amounts up to 6 inches are possible in the southern

Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 7 AM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult over Teton and Salt River

Passes. Backcountry travel is not advised.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.