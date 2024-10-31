Special Weather Statement issued October 31 at 2:05AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected, with

locally higher amounts in southwestern Yellowstone and western

facing slopes of the Tetons. Northern Yellowstone Park will see

1 to 3 inches of snow.

* WHERE…Yellowstone Park and the Tetons.

* WHEN…Later this morning through tonight. The steadiest snow is

expected later this afternoon and this evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow

covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility, including

over Teton and Togwotee Passes.