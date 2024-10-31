Special Weather Statement issued October 31 at 2:05AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a Special Weather Statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected, with
locally higher amounts in southwestern Yellowstone and western
facing slopes of the Tetons. Northern Yellowstone Park will see
1 to 3 inches of snow.
* WHERE…Yellowstone Park and the Tetons.
* WHEN…Later this morning through tonight. The steadiest snow is
expected later this afternoon and this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should watch for slick and snow
covered roads as well as rapid changes in visibility, including
over Teton and Togwotee Passes.