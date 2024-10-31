Winter Weather Advisory issued October 31 at 1:50PM MDT until November 1 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow above 6500 feet elevation. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Centennial Mountains –
Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday
evening and Friday morning commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.
Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.