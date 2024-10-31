Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued October 31 at 2:54AM MDT until November 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet elevation. Total snow
accumulations between 2 and 10 inches.

* WHERE…Sawtooth/Stanley Basin and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

