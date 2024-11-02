Special Weather Statement issued November 2 at 10:27PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1026 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was affecting Malad Pass.
Locations impacted include…
Malad Pass.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.
Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.