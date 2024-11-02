Special Weather Statement issued November 2 at 8:21PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

At 819 PM MDT, an area of heavy snow was impacting I 84 from Sublett

to Juniper.

Locations impacted include…

Juniper, Sweetzer Summit, and Sublett Reservoir.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy

snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other

motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to

react to situations.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.