Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 2:36AM MDT until November 3 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 2:36 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
above 7000 feet and 3 to 6 inches below 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…From noon MDT today to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over
Raynolds Pass and Targhee Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content