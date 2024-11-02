Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 2:36AM MDT until November 3 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
above 7000 feet and 3 to 6 inches below 7000 feet.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From noon MDT today to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over
Raynolds Pass and Targhee Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.