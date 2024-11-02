Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 3:03AM MDT until November 3 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

above 8,000 feet and mainly along the Salt River Range. Snowfall

up to 4 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From noon MDT today to 5 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over Salt

River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .