Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 3:03AM MDT until November 3 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches

above 8,000 feet and in the higher elevations of the southwestern

and northwestern corner of YNP. Snowfall up to 4 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHEN…From noon MDT today to 8 AM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially in the

backcountry. Mammoth can expect snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .