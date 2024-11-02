Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 3:03AM MDT until November 3 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches
above 8,000 feet and in the higher elevations of the southwestern
and northwestern corner of YNP. Snowfall up to 4 inches elsewhere.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHEN…From noon MDT today to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult, especially in the
backcountry. Mammoth can expect snow amounts of 1 to 3 inches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .