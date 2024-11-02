Winter Weather Advisory issued November 2 at 9:21PM MDT until November 3 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
above 8,000 feet and mainly along the Salt River Range. Snowfall
up to 4 inches elsewhere.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, especially over Salt
River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.