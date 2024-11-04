Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 12:02PM MST until November 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 7
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.