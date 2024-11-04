Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 12:02PM MST until November 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

