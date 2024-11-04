Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:00AM MST until November 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 and 6 inches

below 7000 feet and 6 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Gusty winds could

lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially Monday

night into Tuesday morning when winds will be strongest.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.