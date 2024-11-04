Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 4 at 2:22AM MST until November 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 9:48 AM
Published 2:22 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
below 7000 feet and 6 to 10 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Gusty winds could
lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially Monday
night into Tuesday morning when winds will be strongest.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

National Weather Service

