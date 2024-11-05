Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 11:58AM MST until November 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult across Teton Pass and Togwotee

Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .