Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 12:31PM MST until November 5 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.