Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:27AM MST until November 6 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 12

inches for the Teton Mountains, and between 4 and 8 inches for the

Gros Ventre Mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult across Teton Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .